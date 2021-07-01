FTC Flexes Enforcement Muscles In Party-Line Votes

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission started a top-to-bottom expansion of its enforcement efforts Thursday with a series of party-line votes that repealed a policy statement imposing guide rails on its stand-alone antitrust authority and limited speed bumps on its rulemaking and investigations. In a first-of-its-kind open meeting, held over Zoom, the commission rescinded a 2015 policy statement on the agency's "unfair methods of competition enforcement" principles. The meeting was the brainchild of new Chairwoman Lina Khan and represented her first steps toward the highly aggressive and progressive enforcement campaign expected from the Big Tech critic. The commission also finalized its Made in...

