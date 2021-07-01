Lanham's Legacy: Experts Weigh 75 Years Of Trademark Law

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The Lanham Act, the federal statute that governs American trademark law, turns 75 years old on Monday. The act was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman on July 5, 1946, the product of nearly a decade of efforts from U.S. Rep. Fritz G. Lanham and Edward S. Rogers, the chair of the American Bar Association's patent and trademark group. The law replaced a far more limited federal statute that had been enacted in 1905, which itself had come after decades of wrangling in Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court over how to properly — and constitutionally — craft a...

