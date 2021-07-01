Ex-Boston Cop 8th To Admit Theft Charge For No-Work OT

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A former Boston police officer admitted Thursday to stealing from the city by padding his overtime with hours he did not work, marking the eighth guilty plea in what prosecutors say was a far-reaching scheme. Craig Smalls, 55, appeared before U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs and admitted to signing and submitting false paperwork to the city to claim $16,252 in overtime pay from extra shifts he left early between March 2015 and September 2016. Smalls listened as Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Grady explained how the government would have proved at trial that he often left early from two different overtime...

