Orrick Nabs Ex-MoFo Life Sciences Atty In Silicon Valley

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP nabbed a life sciences attorney from Morrison & Foerster LLP to join its Silicon Valley office, continuing a string of hires to the firm's life sciences team. Mike O'Donnell, who has been an adviser to biopharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences companies for more than 30 years, has joined Orrick as a partner in California, the firm announced Thursday. O'Donnell will represent clients in a range of matters, including venture capital financing, initial public offerings and collaborations with Big Pharma companies, the firm noted. "I'm thoroughly impressed with Orrick's holistic approach to building a life sciences...

