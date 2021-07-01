Del. Federal Court Taps New Chief Judge

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The District of Delaware has a new chief judge, with District Judge Colm F. Connolly taking over Thursday for a post held since 2014 by District Judge Leonard P. Stark, according to the court. Judge Connolly is a former Delaware U.S. attorney who managed Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's office in Wilmington, Delaware, before former President Donald Trump nominated him in December 2017 to the District of Delaware. In the annual report that the District of Delaware released Tuesday, Judge Stark said he felt privileged to have headed the court during the "extraordinary times" of the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS