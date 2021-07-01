GoPro Seeks Alice Ax Of Camera IP, Citing Fed. Circ. Ruling

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- GoPro Inc. wants a district court to knock out two Contour IP Holding LLC patents on digital camera technology it has been accused of infringing as being invalid under Alice, calling them "nearly identical" to a patent the Federal Circuit invalidated in a closely watched case last month. In a motion for judgment on the pleadings filed Wednesday, GoPro said that Contour's patents claim nothing more than the "abstract idea of viewing and recording video data," and that they look an awful lot like the digital camera patent at issue in Yu v. Apple Inc. In that case, Apple and Samsung...

