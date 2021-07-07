Natural Gas Contract Provisions That Add Certainty, Flexibility

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Natural gas is considered by most to be one of the cleaner fossil fuels. The current focus on minimizing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy has many industry leaders treating it as a bridge fuel toward a cleaner global energy infrastructure. When President Joe Biden announced, at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April, a targeted 50%-52% reduction in greenhouse gas pollution by 2030, many energy stakeholders were quick to stress the role of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, as an important — if not indispensable — component of the administration's commitment to decarbonization. As a replacement for coal in power generation,...

