Dem Seeks Default Judgment Against GOP Rep. In Riot Case

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- California congressman Eric Swalwell urged a D.C. federal judge on Thursday to issue a default judgment against Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, saying the lawmaker he accused of helping to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has failed to timely respond to his lawsuit. Counsel for the Democratic congressman, who served as a House manager in former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial earlier this year, told U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in a motion that Brooks was served on June 6 and an affidavit of service was filed two days later. Under court rules, they added, Brooks...

