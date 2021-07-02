13 Ballard Spahr Attys Elected To Partner, 5 In Philly

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP promoted 13 lawyers in eight U.S. offices to partner, including five Philadelphia attorneys, the firm has announced. Kahlil C. Williams, Jason M. Cover, Michael D. Fabius, David M. Gest and Kaitlin M. Gurney were named partners at Ballard Spahr's Philadelphia location on Thursday. Their practices include litigation, business and transactions and real estate. The firm's partner promotions are also composed of attorneys in the New Jersey, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, New York and Baltimore offices. Williams told Law360 Pulse in an email that he was told about the promotion while caring for his six-day-old daughter...

