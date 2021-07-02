1st Circ. Says Exxon Climate Case Shouldn't Wait On EPA

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday overturned a ruling that paused a lawsuit challenging a Clean Water Air permit issued to an ExxonMobil terminal for allegedly failing to consider climate change's impact on the terminal and the hazards created by allegedly discharged pollutants, rejecting Exxon's arguments litigation should wait for the EPA to take action. In a published, 28-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel sided with the Conservation Law Foundation and held that the trial judge improperly stayed the case to await the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency taking action on Exxon's request to renew the permit, which was initially issued in 2009....

