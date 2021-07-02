Teva Sues Generics To Protect Huntington's Disease Drug

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals has filed patent infringement suits in New Jersey to stop two India-based generics companies from releasing drugs the company says would compete with its own branded breakthrough treatment for symptoms of Huntington's disease. Teva's branded research and development arm lodged both suits on Tuesday, targeting the Mumbai-based Lupin Ltd. and the Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. as well as their U.S. operations, both based in Parsippany, New Jersey. The suits came in response to efforts from Lupin and Aurobindo to secure marketing authorization for generic drugs Teva says infringe patents it owns connected to Austedo, a drug that treats involuntary...

