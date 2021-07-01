Boy Scouts Ink Deal Worth Up To $850M With Abuse Victims

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 11:55 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America reached a historic settlement Thursday with sexual abuse victims, in a deal in which the organization pledges to pay up to $250 million and local scouting groups will shell out up to $600 million to tens of thousands of victims. The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice said in a statement that the restructuring support agreement will allow the BSA to exit bankruptcy proceedings while providing compensation to the more than 60,000 victims. The coalition said it believes that the deal "improves outcomes for abuse victims and shifts the focus of the Boy Scouts restructuring efforts,...

