Servier Beats NHS' £220M Drug IP Suit At Top UK Court

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 10:36 AM BST) -- Britain's highest court ruled on Friday that the government cannot seek £220 million ($300 million) from Servier Laboratories for allegedly making misrepresentations to Europe's intellectual property office and England's courts that blocked generic versions of its blood-pressure drug. The NHS had accused Servier Laboratories of causing it financial loss by deceiving the European Patents Office and the English courts. (GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images) In a unanimous decision, the U.K. Supreme Court dismissed the appeal brought by the National Health Service, which focused on the scope of the tort of "causing loss by unlawful means." The ruling upheld findings by the...

