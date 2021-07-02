Actuaries Warn Over Scope Of Pension Watchdog Powers

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 2:46 PM BST) -- A trade body for actuaries has urged the retirement savings watchdog to tighten the terms of its new powers warning that companies are at risk of being penalized for a range of normal corporate activities. There is "considerable concern" over new powers that will give The Pensions Regulator greater scope to demand that companies make additional financial contributions to workplace saving plans, the Association of Consulting Actuaries has said. TPR launched a consultation in May over three new tests that would determine whether it would intervene to issue so-called contribution notices to all companies that have a defined benefit retirement plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS