LC&F's Ex-Boss Cannot Protect Counsel From Asset Claims

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 4:27 PM BST) -- The former boss of London Capital & Finance PLC has lost an attempt to prevent administrators from suing his lawyers for any fees they have received for fighting claims connected to the £237 million ($326 million) investment scandal. Judge Robert Miles has dismissed an application to the High Court by Andy Thomson's legal representation for immunity from claims in the future. The judge said on Friday that he was not prepared to deprive the LC&F administrators from bringing potential asset-tracing claims "without a proper determination of their substantive rights." Judge Miles said that, even if the decision meant that Thomson's...

