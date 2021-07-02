Law360's Pro Say: Bill Cosby Is A Free Man. Why?

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction this week, ruling that the disgraced comedian was improperly prosecuted after being promised immunity. This Week Ep. 207: Bill Cosby Is A Free Man. Why? Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode of Pro Say, we break down the court's thorny decision and its implications for the post-#MeToo legal landscape. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. Cosby has been accused of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS