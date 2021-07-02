BBC Looks To Limit Host's Injury Compensation After Stunt

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 3:21 PM BST) -- The host of a popular BBC television science program is entitled to recover damages as a result of a stunt in which he acted as a crash test dummy, a lawyer for the corporation told a London court on Friday. But the £3.7 million ($5.1 million) that Jeremy "Jem" Stansfield is seeking exceeds his lost wages and the injuries he suffered, Jonathan Watt-Pringle QC told the High Court. Stansfield is seeking millions of pounds in damages as the trial wraps in his lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corp. over injuries he suffered during a 2014 incident that left him with mental and physical suffering. The BBC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS