Pensions Watchdog Warns Over Looming Climate Regulations

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 3:04 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator warned retirement plans on Friday that they are not sufficiently prepared for new climate reporting regulations due to come into force in October. The watchdog said that it found from a survey of pension schemes that just half, 49%, allocate time or resources to considering any financial risks posed to their business by climate change. New regulations will, from October, require trustees of the largest schemes to analyze how their funds contribute to environmental damage. Trustees will also have to make regular public disclosures about the greenhouse gas emissions generated by their funds. "Our survey shows an alarming proportion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS