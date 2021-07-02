Dentons Partner Tapped As CLO At E-Commerce Co. Scalefast

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Scalefast, an e-commerce technology company, announced on Friday that the former head of Dentons' European intellectual property practice has joined its ranks to serve as its chief legal officer. Scalefast said David Masson has assisted in guiding Scalefast's international growth as outside counsel for the last 10 years and will now report to company CEO Nicolas Stehle. Masson most recently worked as a partner at Dentons amid a 15-year tenure with the firm. He initially joined Salans LLP as a partner in 2006 and went on to lead its European IP practice in 2009 and subsequently head the French practice in...

