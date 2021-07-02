Dem Reps. Say Trump, Giuliani Can't Escape Capitol Riot Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Democratic members of Congress have rejected claims by former President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani that they can avoid lawsuits concerning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol thanks to the First Amendment or "absolute immunity" for presidents. The response came Thursday in a memo opposing the defendants' motion to dismiss, which argued that the House members did not have standing to sue under a little-used provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act, which creates a private right of action when people obstruct federal officials. The defendants, including the right-wing militia group Oath Keepers, claimed that only...

