Justices Pull Plug On Fight Over Mueller Grand Jury Docs

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court pulled the plug Friday on House Democrats' long-running fight to obtain grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe after the U.S. deputy solicitor general and the House Judiciary Committee both urged the justices to vacate the case because it's now moot. In a summary disposition, the high court vacated a split D.C. Circuit panel's March 2020 ruling that Democrats are entitled to the secret materials in the heavily redacted 448-page Mueller report, including the underlying evidence and transcripts, as part of their impeachment probe into then-President Donald Trump. The justices remanded the case...

