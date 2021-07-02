Ga. Court Says Hospital Too Late To Appeal Rivals' Expansion

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Georgia hospital can't belatedly step into administrative appeals for rivals' applications for expansion because state law has strict deadlines that foreclose an attempt to stop those medical centers from offering open-heart surgery services, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled. By failing to get involved within 30 days of the state health department's initial ruling, Redmond Park Hospital LLC lost its right to object to the applications of three other hospitals seeking to expand, the appeals court said Thursday in an opinion that consolidated three cases. Georgia's State Health Planning and Development Act imposes the firm 30-day deadline, with no exceptions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS