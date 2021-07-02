Faegre Drinker Real Estate Atty Joins FisherBroyles In Denver

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Virtual law firm FisherBroyles LLP continued its 2021 growth, adding a former Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP attorney who specializes in real estate and energy law as a Denver-based partner, the firm announced Friday. Joseph DiRago joined FisherBroyles' corporate department Monday after having spent the past seven and a half years with Faegre Drinker. DiRago told Law360 he chose to join the firm because of its platform, citing the ability to have work mostly done by partners and lower billing rates as some of the aspects that appealed to him. The ability to work remotely was another factor DiRago said...

