Settlement Ends Neiman Marcus' Texas Defamation Fight

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday granted a request from Marble Ridge Capital and Neiman Marcus to dismiss a defamation lawsuit alleging Marble Ridge had launched a smear campaign to manipulate the price of the retailer's debt. The parties informed the court in a joint motion filed June 25 that they had reached a settlement "that renders the issues on appeal in this matter moot." In November, Marble Ridge filed a petition for review with the state's high court, arguing lower court rulings allowing the lawsuit to move forward would create an "unprecedented expansion of defamation and business disparagement law."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS