IP Hires: Cisco, Venable, Merchant & Gould

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Cisco has brought on as its new chief legal officer a former Microsoft general counsel known for her advocacy of diversity and inclusion in the legal industry, while Venable hired a former Pillsbury Winthrop attorney as partner of its intellectual property group. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Cisco Dev Stahlkopf Cisco Systems Inc. announced Tuesday that the Silicon Valley technology giant hired as its new chief legal officer Microsoft Inc.'s former general counsel, who has been an outspoken proponent of diversity and inclusion in the legal industry. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins wrote in a blog post...

