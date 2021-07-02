Simpson, Kirkland Drive PE Purchase Of $8.5B Parexel

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 10:52 AM EDT) -- Swedish private equity shop EQT and a unit within the asset management division of Goldman Sachs, guided by Simpson Thacher, will buy Kirkland-led biopharmaceutical services provider Parexel at an enterprise value of $8.5 billion, the companies said Friday. The transaction sees EQT AB's EQT IX fund teaming with the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management to pick up Parexel International Corp., a clinical research organization that was founded in 1982, according to a statement. Rumors late last month said Parexel was on the verge of being sold. The seller is Pamplona Capital Management. Eric Liu, partner and global co-head...

