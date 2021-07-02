Medley Creditors Want To File Ch. 11 Plan Of Their Own

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Medley LLC's unsecured creditors have asked a Delaware bankruptcy court for permission to replace the asset management company's "unconfirmable" Chapter 11 plan with their own wind-down vision in order to stave off an insider's purported bid to wrest control of the company's insolvency. In a motion filed Thursday, a committee of unsecured creditors expressed fears that Medley parent Medley Management Inc. and principals Brook Taube and Seth Taube are trying to place the Chapter 11 case under the control of an insider entity, Medley Capital, for their own benefit. The committee's motion seeks to terminate the period in which only Medley LLC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS