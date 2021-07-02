Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medley Creditors Want To File Ch. 11 Plan Of Their Own

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Medley LLC's unsecured creditors have asked a Delaware bankruptcy court for permission to replace the asset management company's "unconfirmable" Chapter 11 plan with their own wind-down vision in order to stave off an insider's purported bid to wrest control of the company's insolvency.

In a motion filed Thursday, a committee of unsecured creditors expressed fears that Medley parent Medley Management Inc. and principals Brook Taube and Seth Taube are trying to place the Chapter 11 case under the control of an insider entity, Medley Capital, for their own benefit. The committee's motion seeks to terminate the period in which only Medley LLC,...

