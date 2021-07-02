CVS Persuades Justices To Review HIV Bias Case

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will review the revival of an Affordable Care Act case alleging CVS Pharmacy's mail-delivery drug program discriminates against HIV and AIDS patients. The justices granted CVS Pharmacy Inc.'s March petition for certiorari but said they would limit their involvement to one question the petition raised: whether the Rehabilitation Act — along with the ACA by extension — offers a disparate impact cause of action for disability bias plaintiffs. Excluded from the review is the petition's other question, which asks whether such disparate impact claims, if valid, can cover the terms and conditions of health insurance...

