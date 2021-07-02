Russia Can Submit New Evidence In $701M Yukos Case

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Russia will be allowed to present new evidence as it challenges an international tribunal's finding that it has jurisdiction over a $701 million claim lodged by a former Yukos shareholder, a Canadian court ruled, overturning an earlier decision that the judges found bucked international convention. A three-judge panel for the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Divisional Court concluded on Wednesday that since the court would be evaluating the tribunal's award from scratch rather than merely reviewing it, Russia wasn't restricted to arguing its case based on the evidence that was placed before the tribunal. The panel pointed to Canadian arbitration law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS