USPTO Extends Fast-Track Appeals Pilot Program

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office announced Friday that it plans to extend the expiration date for the Fast-Track Appeals Pilot Program for another year, bringing the new expiration date to July 2, 2022. The USPTO said it is submitting a notice of extension to the Federal Register and "we anticipate it will publish shortly." The Patent Trial and Appeal Board program launched the one-year pilot last July, and it was set to expire Friday before the announcement. When the program was initially announced, the PTAB said it would expedite decisions in 125 cases per quarter for applicants who pay a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS