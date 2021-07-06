Hemp Co. Says Feds Violated Rights By Destroying Shipment

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been accused by an Oregon-based hemp processor of violating its own due process rules after it allegedly destroyed nearly 2,800 pounds of product the processor was attempting to send to Switzerland. In a revised version of its March claims against the government agency, hemp processor We CBD LLC said that CBP told the company's lawyer it would give them a notice of seizure before destroying the shipment the company was trying to export — and then went ahead and destroyed it without giving the company notice. The agency also left We CBD in the dark...

