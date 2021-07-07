These Firms Guided Top Real Estate Deals In 1st Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen law firms helped with the 10 largest real estate mergers and acquisitions in the first half of 2021, a period that saw two transactions above the $10 billion mark. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP guided Deutsche Wohnen AG on its roughly $37.1 billion purchase of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP-counseled real estate company Vonovia SE, the largest deal of the half, while Hengeler Mueller also helped with the deal as counsel to Deutsche Wohnen's financial advisers. Meanwhile, Latham & Watkins LLP, Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Hogan Lovells and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton &...

