Tata Inks Settlement With Liberty Over £100M Takeover

Law360, London (July 5, 2021, 6:10 PM BST) -- Tata Steel has inked a deal that settles its £7.7 million ($10.7 million) claim for unpaid debt against rival Liberty, closing a legal battle over Sanjeev Gupta's £100 million takeover of Tata's speciality metals operations. The confidential settlement reached between Tata Steel UK Ltd. and Liberty Speciality Steels, a U.K. arm of the Liberty group, closes a months-long legal battle that has its roots in Gupta's 2017 purchase of a factory in northern England. Judge Andrew Henshaw stayed the High Court proceedings in a June 28 Tomlin order — which has just been made public — that gives the companies the right to apply to the...

