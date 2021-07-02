Corruption Linked To SFO's £103M DPA Spans 5 Countries

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 8:49 PM BST) -- New details were revealed Friday about the bribery and corruption charges behind a £103 million ($142 million) deferred prosecution agreement the Serious Fraud Office reached with a subsidiary of Scottish engineering conglomerate John Wood Group PLC. Spanning five countries — Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, India and Brazil — and taking place over 18 years, the bribery of government officials and gas and oil executives by the subsidiary was "brazen," said the SFO's director, Lisa Osofsky. The payments were made to win contracts, settle tax evasion allegations and secure employee work visas, among other aims, according to an indictment that was made...

