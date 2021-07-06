High Court Gives States Upper Hand In Minority Voting Battles

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision that two Arizona voting regulations don't discriminate against minorities gives states a clear advantage in Voting Rights Act litigation as Native Americans and other groups will be forced to try to overcome the court's willingness to let largely Republican-led state legislatures assert more control over elections. The court's conservatives formed a 6-3 majority Thursday to redefine how to apply Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, ruling that a state voting regulation criminalizing some third-party ballot collection and another rejecting out-of-precinct ballots weren't illegal when considering the "totality of circumstances" around the measures. Justice Samuel Alito, writing...

