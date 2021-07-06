Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

High Court Gives States Upper Hand In Minority Voting Battles

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision that two Arizona voting regulations don't discriminate against minorities gives states a clear advantage in Voting Rights Act litigation as Native Americans and other groups will be forced to try to overcome the court's willingness to let largely Republican-led state legislatures assert more control over elections.

The court's conservatives formed a 6-3 majority Thursday to redefine how to apply Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, ruling that a state voting regulation criminalizing some third-party ballot collection and another rejecting out-of-precinct ballots weren't illegal when considering the "totality of circumstances" around the measures.

Justice Samuel Alito, writing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!