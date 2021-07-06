NY Firm Settles Ex-Paralegal's Gender, Military Bias Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit pause on a former paralegal's case against Abrams Garfinkel Margolis & Benson LLP, bringing proceedings to a 30-day halt after the parties reported they had reached a settlement on the worker's sexual harassment and military discrimination claims. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter on Friday signed off on a stay in Brandon Padgett's case. In the suit, Padgett claimed he faced harassment, including a slap on the buttocks from a junior partner, because of his nonbinary gender identity. He also accused the firm of ousting him after he joined the Army National Guard and needed to take...

