6th Circ. Revives Honduran Mother And Son's Bid For Asylum

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has given a Honduran mother and her son another chance to seek asylum in the U.S., saying the Board of Immigration Appeals must take another look at her petition in light of changes in policy under the new administration. According to an unpublished opinion filed Friday, the BIA's decision to deny Belkis Waleska Corea Escoto's petition for asylum was influenced by guidance indicating that women who cannot leave their relationships was not a distinct social group for the purposes of seeking asylum. While that sort of social group at one point was recognized by the BIA as one...

