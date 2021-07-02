Aluminum Importer Sues Over Duplicative Evasion Probes

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- An aluminum importer sued the government in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, alleging that it was unfairly subject to multiple duty evasion probes involving the same merchandise. Florida-based Global Aluminum Distributor LLC has already sued over what it claims is an unconstitutional investigation that found it was skirting duties on Chinese aluminum by routing its imports through the Dominican Republic. The suit filed Friday reiterates those allegations, but also hits the government for burdening the company with unnecessarily duplicative probes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began investigating Global Aluminum in October 2019, following duty evasion allegations filed by...

