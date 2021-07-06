Ex-Weber Gallagher Exec Files Age, Race Suit Over Firing

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A former marketing manager for Weber Gallagher Simpson Fires & Newby LLP says she was fired because of her age and because she complained about discriminatory practices, in a lawsuit filed Friday in Pennsylvania federal court. Ellen Ragone's complaint says partners at the firm retaliated after she raised issues about payment disparities between white and Black employees. She also says she was one of four employees over 50 who were fired in April 2020. Ragone seeks declaratory relief and damages, alleging violations of the Civil Rights Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and the Philadelphia...

