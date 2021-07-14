Federal Loan, Grant Recipients Should Expect ESG Mandates

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Whether the federal government should compel publicly traded companies to provide greater disclosure of environmental, social and governance matters is the hot topic of the moment. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently closed public comment on 15 questions it posed, asking if the SEC should require more disclosure by publicly traded companies on ESG matters. And Democrats in Congress have reintroduced legislation that would require the SEC to mandate additional disclosure of the impact of climate change on companies — and whether and how affected companies are managing that risk. Finally, the Biden administration issued an executive order, E.O. 14030,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS