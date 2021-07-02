4th Circ. Says FERC Wrongly Rejected NC Dam Conditions

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday ordered the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to license a North Carolina hydroelectric dam in line with water quality conditions imposed by state environmental regulators, saying FERC wrongly concluded the state waived its permitting authority. A unanimous panel said it wasn't reasonable for FERC to conclude North Carolina regulators waived that authority by engaging in a coordinated scheme with McMahan Hydroelectric LLC to extend the one-year deadline to act on McMahan's application for a water quality certificate for a dam in Chatham County, North Carolina. The court overturned a FERC finding that the North Carolina Department of...

