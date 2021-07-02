Claims Court Backs Protest Over GSA Service Deal Exclusion

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has partially backed a small business' challenge to its exclusion from the General Services Administration's massive OASIS professional services contract, finding the GSA improperly awarded contracts to ineligible bidders. WaveLink Inc. was deprived of its opportunity to fairly compete for a slot on part of the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Small Business program because of the GSA's decision to award contracts to bidders who had not met a mandatory requirement of the contract solicitation, Judge Matthew H. Solomson said in a June 24 ruling, unsealed on Thursday. "As the United States Supreme Court...

