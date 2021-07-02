Charles Schwab Reveals $200M Hit Tied To SEC Probe

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Charles Schwab Corp. revealed Friday it will take a potential $200 million second quarter hit after responding to an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that arose from a compliance examination. The investigation "largely concerns historic disclosures" related to the so-called Schwab Intelligent Portfolios digital advisory solution, the global financial services company's robo-adviser business. "The company has been cooperating with SEC staff in the investigation and is evaluating its options," according to the Form 8-K filed with the SEC. "The company intends to continue cooperating with the SEC with the goal of resolving this matter and remains focused...

