Boy Scouts Oppose Delay In Ch. 11 Doc Approval Hearing

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America objected Friday to a request from its insurers to delay a hearing for consideration of the organization's Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement, telling a Delaware bankruptcy judge that the insurers will have ample time to consider the effects of an $850 million deal recently reached with sex abuse survivors. In their objection, the Boy Scouts said the insurers have had access to the mediation sessions through which the settlement was reached with victims and have already been granted an extension of the deadline to file objections to the plan disclosure statement. The insurers' request to require...

