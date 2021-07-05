Pensions Watchdog Details Draft Climate Governance Rules

Law360, London (July 5, 2021, 1:41 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions watchdog fleshed out on Monday its draft for tougher investment rules that will force large pension schemes to disclose information on how climate change could affect them and impose fines on those that fail to adhere to the requirements. The Pensions Regulator has published a consultation detailing the steps that retirement plans should take to comply with incoming rules. The reforms, which take effect in October, are designed to improve the quality of the public disclosures that pension schemes make about the effects on them of a changing climate and governance. In its proposed guidance, the watchdog said it will...

