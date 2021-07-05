Qatar Airways Adds TV Network To Suit Over Blockade Video

Law360, London (July 5, 2021, 7:13 PM BST) -- A judge ruled on Monday that Qatar Airways could still add TV channel Al Arabiya as a defendant to its lawsuit, claiming that the broadcaster had aired a misleading video to create fear that its planes could be shot down. Judge Pushpinder Saini said at the High Court that he was using his discretion under court rules to override a one-year statute of limitations for roping the additional defendant into the litigation. The airline's claim of malicious falsehood is plainly serious, Judge Saini said. He continued that it "raises a serious issue to be tried" in the dispute stemming from the June 2017 economic blockade...

