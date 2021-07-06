Tycoon Faces Prison For Contempt Over $60M Shipping Debt

Law360, London (July 6, 2021, 5:25 PM BST) -- A judge indicated on Tuesday that he would send a Taiwanese shipping magnate to prison for ignoring court orders over his assets in a case brought by a Greek shipper trying to enforce a $60 million judgment against him. Retired Judge Michael Burton, sitting at the High Court, made an oral ruling from the bench, saying that he would impose a custodial sentence on Nobu Su on Wednesday. He told Su during the video-conference hearing that he should appear in court in person. The judge said before he made his pronouncement that Su's disregard for the court's orders — including a failure...

