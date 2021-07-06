Jones Day-Led Infor Sells Unit To Hexagon In $2.75B Deal

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- European information technology firm Hexagon AB will pay roughly $2.75 billion to acquire the global enterprise asset management division of Jones Day-advised business cloud software maker Infor, the companies said Tuesday. The cash-and-stock deal sees Sweden-based Hexagon picking up Infor EAM from New York-based Infor, according to a statement. The unit switching hands provides a software as a service platform enabling industrial customers, including in areas such as mass transit, food and beverage and facilities management, to track and manage an array of assets, such as machines, trucks, turbines and communications networks. Ola Rollén, president and CEO of Hexagon, said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS