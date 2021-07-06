3 Firms Build PE Swap For $5.25B Water Treatment Biz Solenis

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 10:18 AM EDT) -- Platinum Equity, advised by Gibson Dunn and Willkie, will buy Debevoise-led specialty chemicals company Solenis at an enterprise value of $5.25 billion from Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and BASF SE, the companies said Tuesday. The buyer will merge Solenis with Sigura Water, a water treatment company Platinum Equity purchased in 2019, according to a statement. In total, the acquisition of Solenis and subsequent combination with Sigura Water will be worth about $6.5 billion, and the merged entity is expected to generate roughly $3.5 billion of revenue. The combined business will be called Solenis. Wilmington, Delaware-headquartered Solenis was formed in 1907....

