2 Firms Lead SPAC Deal For $4.3B Social Networking App 

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 11:57 AM EDT) -- Local social networking app Nextdoor will go public at a roughly $4.3 billion valuation by merging with Khosla Ventures' second special purpose acquisition vehicle, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal built by respective legal advisers Fenwick & West and Latham & Watkins. The deal sees San Francisco-based Nextdoor Inc. being combined with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, or KVSB II, and the resulting entity will list on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KIND," according to a statement. Formed in 2007, Nextdoor is an app that allows users to connect with neighbors and find local businesses and public...

